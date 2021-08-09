May 27, 1942 - August 4, 2021
Sherwood, WI - William D. Petitt, 79, of Sherwood, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Prairie Homes Assisted Living, Menasha, WI.
He was born on May 27, 1942 in Beloit, WI the son of Delbert and Hazel (Olson) Petitt. William was a 1960 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He married Susan Haffey on April 23, 1977 in the Church By the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL.
William began his career at Beloit Corporation, leaving in 1986. He joined SCAPA where he was employed until 2000. William then founded his own business, Petitt and Associates becoming the owner and operator until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, ice fishing, or hunting. William was very passionate about golf. He was a member of the Beloit Barbershop Chorus.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; son, Michael (Dorie) Petitt of Oak Creek, WI; daughter, Kellie Krause of DeForest, WI; son, Paul (Kristie) Petitt of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Amber, Turner, Ryan, Greg, Sara, Faith and Noah; great grandchildren, Lucas and Lilyana; sister-in-law, Diane Greenlee; niece, Amy (David) Kettle; great niece, Danielle Kettle; and great nephew, Michael Kettle.
William was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law, Thomas Haffey and David Greenlee.
A Memorial Service for William will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Deacon Jim Davis officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Prairie Home Assisted Living, Menasha, WI.