August 14. 1939 - September 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- William Bradford Spurling, Sr, 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Beloit. Bill was born on August 14, 1939 in Beloit, the son of Carl Bradford and Nellie (Richardson) Spurling. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1957. He worked for a few years at Beloit Corporation and retired in 1995 from the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois after more than 30 years of employment. Bill married the former Annabelle Frieda Jaggi on November 17, 1963 in Marengo, Illinois. Bill had many interests and hobbies over the years including; fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing, working on cars, and playing pool. He could be a bit of a jokester at times and enjoyed socializing with anyone he met. Most of all, Bill was a family man who took pride in providing for his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annabelle; daughters, Deborah (Gary) Brooks of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Wendy Spurling of Beloit; grandchildren: Dustin Dunaway, Lindsay Brooks, Dakota Stevenson, Jasmine Villafuerte, David Keating, and Michael Keating; great-grandchildren: Alivia, Adelyn, Calvin, De'Andre, Zion, Ruthie, and Anna; son-in-law, David Stevenson of Beloit; sister-in-law, Beatrice Spurling of Alma Center, Wisconsin; loving dog, Sasha; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, William Spurling, Jr, and Daniel Nenneman; daughter, Rebecca Stevenson; sisters: Patricia Bowman, Shirley Holman, and Virginia Latham; and a brother, Charles Spurling, Sr.
Visitation is Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.