April 20, 1928 - May 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- William "Bill" Korst, Jr. of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Alden Care Center in Clinton, WI. Bill was born on April 20, 1928 in Oak Park, IL, the son of William and Clara (Sugden) Korst. He graduated from Oak Park High School in 1945. After high school, he first attended Beloit College, then served in the CIA as a cryptographer. Bill then returned and graduated from Beloit College in 1952. He married the love of his life, Nancy on May 15, 1954 in Wheaton, IL. They were together for over 65 years until Nancy's passing on November 7, 2019. From the late 1950's until the early 1970's, Bill sold mobile homes first as a salesman at Beloit Trailer Sales on Riverside Drive, then opening his own trailer sales business in 1965 until 1972. Bill then worked in advertising sales for WREX TV-Channel 13 in Rockford, IL until retiring in 1993. Throughout his life Bill cultivated his love of jazz music which began in his pre-teen years. He got his first drum set around 1939, and entertained their Oak Park neighborhood by playing in the driveway of the family home. Bill continued drumming his entire life. He played his last gig in March of 2020 (before Covid-19 closed restaurants) at the Monday Morning Dixie Band's weekly Thursday night engagement at Fib's restaurant in Rockton, IL. Bill was with the Monday Morning Dixie Band since the early 1970's. In the early 1970's stretching until 2017, Bill hosted a Sunday morning Big Band Radio show heard in southern Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, and later nationwide on the internet. All music on the show was played from Bill's massive record collection of jazz music which he accumulated over the years. The most popular segment of the show was probably "The Mystery Disc" where callers would try to guess the vocalist on a song. Bill would have 10 mystery discs per show. With his large music collection Bill could find plenty of obscure/rare recordings that always challenged his callers. In 2009, Bill's dedication to the show was demonstrated as he did not miss any shows while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer. Which almost caused him to lose his voice. However, Bill persevered and put the cancer behind him. In the late 1990's, Bill co-authored a book on the life and music of Shelley Manne who was a renowned jazz drummer that would later become one of the top movie soundtrack drummers from the 1950's through the 1970's. In between gigs and radio shows, Bill and Nancy traveled much of the USA, kept some of the local restaurants in business with regular visits, and hosted many family events over the years.
Bill is survived by his children: William "Bill" (Sue) Korst of Mason, OH, Paul (Betsy) Korst of Willoughby, OH, David (Robin) Korst of Green Bay, WI, Casey Korst of O'Fallon, MO, John (Gary Jendro) Korst of San Diego, CA, and Peter Korst of Beloit; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Nancy.
Private family services are Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 West Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.