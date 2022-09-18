William B. Boyce

Beloit, WI - William Brian "Bill" Boyce, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 1, 1934 in Madison, WI, the son of Ira and Catherine (Schneckloth) Boyce. Bill was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison. He married Josephine Tomasik on June 30, 1972. She predeceased him on January 22, 2021.
Bill was formerly employed by the Beloit Corporation. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Bill was an avid photographer, he took pictures for the Catholic Herald and the Apostolate for persons with disabilities. He enjoyed reading and cooking.
Survivors include his daughter, Catherine Boyce of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Benjamin Boyce and Meghan Boyce; great grandchildren, Eian and Rowan Davenport, Clayton and Mason Boyce; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Baker of Janesville, WI and Mary (Roger) Goodwick of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; sons, William "Billy" J. Boyce, John Boyce and Peter Boyce.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.