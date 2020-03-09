April 15, 1932 - March 4, 2020
Beloit,WI -- William Alvin "Bill" Bolgrien, 87, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his home. He was born April 15, 1932 in Madison, WI, the son of Alvin F. Bolgrien and Eva K. (Doyle) Bolgrien. Bill grew up in Monroe, WI and Beloit, WI as the oldest sibling of Bernard, Mary, and Alice. He graduated Beloit High School in 1950 and attended Beloit College in 1951 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952 when he was drafted into the army. Because of his typing and clerical skills and ROTC training, he was made sergeant and assigned to US Army Headquarters in Germany. Bill entered Airborne Training, proudly earning his Parachutist Badge and "Jump Wings." He claimed that he took off in airplanes five times before he landed in one. While in Germany, he crossed paths with high school classmate and long-time Beloiter, Carol Jean Kruse, who was vacationing there. Upon discharge, Bill attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Law School where he earned his BS and law degrees. He married Carol Jean in 1957 at St. Thomas Church in Beloit. Their daughter, Helen Kathryn, was born the next year. Bill was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar in 1960 and welcomed son, Fredrick Kruse into their growing family. They returned to Beloit in 1961, built their home on Emerson Street and welcomed sons, David William (1962) and John Christian (1964). After serving as City Attorney from 1961-1963, Bill entered private practice, founding his own law firm. He practiced with many fine law partners until his retirement in 2017.
Bill was passionate about the people and history of Beloit. He served on the City Council (1964-1968) including a term as its president. Across the decades he served on the boards of the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, Country Club of Beloit, Beloit Catholic High School, St. Thomas Church, Beloit Public Library, Beloit 2000, Beloit Historical Society, and co-founded Rock County Civil War Roundtable. He was a key player in the effort to build Beloit Memorial Hospital in the early 1960's and served as the hospital's legal counsel for almost 50 years. In 2018, Bill was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society's Hall of Fame. Bill was a historian and story-teller who gave voice to Beloit's soldiers, such as Col. Edgar O'Conner, who otherwise may have been forgotten. His historical tours of Beloit cemeteries were exhaustive, entertaining, and enlightening. His life was dedicated to public service. Bill was a selfless booster of Beloit's past and present and he was forever optimistic about the city's future.
Family vacations were spent touring Civil War battlefields, National Parks, presidential libraries and other historic sites. Bill loaded six people and a dog into a series of RVs to visit 47 states and the breadth of Canada. As a testament to his sense of adventure, Bill took the family to Moscow and Leningrad to celebrate New Years in 1978. He was an avid reader of history. Bill and Carol travelled extensively, from touring throughout Europe to exploring the backroads of the US, searching for historical information for Bill's library and antiques for Carol's shop. Closer to home, Bill loved smoking his pipe while fishing and watching the sunset over the lakes of northern Wisconsin.
Survivors include his daughter, Helen Bolgrien of Shorewood, WI; sons, Fredrick Bolgrien of Beloit, WI and David (Kelly) Bolgrien of Duluth, MN and their children, Anna Lorraine (Bjorn Gowdy-Jaehnig) Bolgrien of Minneapolis, MN and Melinda Louise Bolgrien of Duluth, MN; and son, John (Tammy Holder) Bolgrien of Ft Lauderdale, FL. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Carol Jean, and his brother, Bernard.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 East Grand Ave. Beloit, WI. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery, Spring Green, WI. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston RD. Beloit, WI. Visitation also will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit Regional Hospice, or Beloit Historical Society in Bill's name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Special thanks to Matthew, Comfort Keepers, Beloit Regional Hospice, and the Beloit Fire Department.
