March 29, 1940 - March 2, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Wilbert J. Rabehl age 79 of Clinton died Monday March 2, 2020 in his home. He was born March 29, 1940 to the late Wilbert W. and Jeannette (Shafer) Rabehl in Oshkosh, WI. Wilbert graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1958. He worked as a managerial executive at Admiral & Scot Forge for many years. Wilbert also owned and operated a telemarketing company until his retirement. He was a past Village Trustee in Clinton and active in many civic areas. Wilbert was not only an avid Packer fan, he lived to be a Packer fan. He wore green and gold apparel everyday-meaning 365 days a year!! Wilbert was so proud of the fact that he was able to meet Vince Lombardi at a convention in 1963. He also enjoyed golfing and was an accomplished cook. Wilbert will be remembered for embracing and enjoying the Supper Club Tradition this great state offers.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Rabehl; his son, Lance (Lianne) Rabehl of Beloit; his five step children: Lawrence D. (Sue) Boucher, Thomas A. (Kathy) Boucher, Christopher L. (Shari) Boucher, Michelle R. (Keenan) Squires and Vincent C. (Giovanna) Boucher and ten grandchildren: Nicole, T.J., Tony, Talia, Timothy, Mark, Samantha, Carter, Jaine, Jennie, Vincent, Stephanie & Adam and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step son, Mark L. Boucher.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lakes
and Beloit Regional Hospicefor the care they gave Wilbert.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Rabehl family on our website.
