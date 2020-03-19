January 31, 1931 - March 16, 2020
Beloit,WI -- Wendell Anderson, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family and very special friend, Isabelle. He was born January 31, 1931 in Barron County, WI, the son of Merle and Jessie (Stuntz) Anderson. Wendell was a graduate of Beloit High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Joan Reid on November 25, 1950 in St. Jude Catholic Church. She predeceased him on February 3, 2008. Wendell was employed by Woodward Govenor for 36 years, retiring on January 31, 1992. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, golfing, fishing and a highly accomplished baker. Wendell was a life-long member of the Barber Shop Chorus and Quartet.
Survivors include his four children: Lynn (Bob) Smith of Shell Lake, WI, Greg (Kim) Anderson of Fremont, WI, Carol (Tom) Mitok of Beloit, WI and Beth (Greg Wilcox) Anderson of Medford, OR; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Darrell (Marie) Anderson of Fairchild, WI; two nephews; one niece and special friend, Isabelle Lee of Rockton, IL.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Mark Anderson; great-great grandson, Cole; infant brother, Marvin Anderson; sister, Phyllis Sandahl.
A Memorial Service for Wendell will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wi, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to Grinnell Hall or Retired Senior Volunteer Program (R.S.V.P). Online condolences and live stream services may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.