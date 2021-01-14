Wayne P. Wiggen

March 27, 1954 - January 4, 2021
Clinton, WI - Wayne Philip Wiggen, age 66 of Clinton, WI died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at home in Clinton. He was born March 27, 1954 to Philip and Lillie (Fick) Wiggen in Madison, WI. Wayne apprenticed as a Tool and Die maker and spent his entire career in the trade. He married Jeanne Marie Calvey on May 25, 1991 in West Allis, WI. Wayne was a Packer fan, a ravenous newspaper reader and a devote follower of the national news. "Wilderness Wayne" was an old hippie at heart who loved to canoe and camp not only in Wisconsin but in rivers from Canada to Florida. He enjoyed bicycling and cross-country skiing, especially in the Kettle Moraine area. Wayne volunteered as a Wheel and Sprocket bike mechanic and a SAG route manager for the American Lung Association fundraising events. He enjoyed the walleye at the Shopiere Tap and Jeanne's homemade chicken potpie was his favorite. Friends and family knew him as caring and kindhearted who was available to help any way he could. Wayne despised swearing and never spoke ill of anyone.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 29 years Jeanne; brothers, Scott, Todd (Susie), Jeff (Sally) and Allen (Diane); sister, Sue Wiggen; sister in laws, Mary Calvey, Rose Mary Krutzik, Maureen (Keith) Zorn and Francis (Matt) Rodenkirch; nephews, Aaron Wiggen and Chad Wiggen; nieces, Jillian (Chris) Wiggen, Catherine Mathews, Missy (Daryl) Kubly and Sara (Kris) Staffeldt; and many other friends and family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Wiggen and Lillie Boetcher.
Wayne's funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial is being established in Wayne's name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000