Wayne M. Heglund
July 10, 1947 - October 13, 2022 Clinton, WI - Wayne Michael Heglund, 75, of Clinton, Wis., passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit. He was born in Ashland, Wis., on July 10, 1947, the son of Charles and Kathryn (Davis) Heglund. Wayne graduated from Medford High School and spent most of his working career at Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Ill.

In 1969, Wayne married Kathleen (McGuire) in Rib Lake, Wis. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling, especially to see their grandchildren play an endless number of games, matches and meets and to visit their many cousins from coast to coast.

