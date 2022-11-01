Wayne M. Heglund

July 10, 1947 - October 13, 2022 Clinton, WI - Wayne Michael Heglund, 75, of Clinton, Wis., passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit. He was born in Ashland, Wis., on July 10, 1947, the son of Charles and Kathryn (Davis) Heglund. Wayne graduated from Medford High School and spent most of his working career at Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Ill.
In 1969, Wayne married Kathleen (McGuire) in Rib Lake, Wis. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling, especially to see their grandchildren play an endless number of games, matches and meets and to visit their many cousins from coast to coast.
Wayne rarely missed a Green Bay Packers game from his favorite chair or bar stool, and enjoyed deer hunting up north each fall with his nephews. Wayne generously gave his time to the St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton, the Knights of Columbus, and the village forestry board. When his children were young, he led the Jaycees youth BB gun club, coached Little League, and was a Boy Scout troop leader. Later, he enjoyed delighting the neighborhood children by carving elaborate jack-o-lanterns for Halloween and dressing up as Santa Claus for Christmas.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Kenneth; daughter, Sheri (James) Krause; and grandchildren Kaitlin, Abigail and Ethan Krause. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey (Hilda) Heglund and Davis (Linda) Heglund; sisters-in-law Marian (Dennis) Johnson and Lorraine Rohleder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law.
Wayne's Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton with Fr. Prabhakar Singareddy officiating. Friends and family will be received that morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Rib Lake at a later date.