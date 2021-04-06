March 3, 1946 - April 2, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Warren John Evensen, 75, of South Beloit, Illinois passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Riverside Hospital. He was born on March 3, 1946 the son of Lester and Helen (Cichon) Evensen.
Warren was a successful tool and die entrepreneur and businessman. He also started a tree nursery at the Manchester family farm. He developed and built a variety of unique and practical inventions such a mobile watering machine.
He is survived by his children Kim, Brad, Debbie, Bill and Jeff; grandchildren Samantha, Justin, Abbie, Logan, Tyler, Colby, Morgan and great grandchild Rosalie.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Helen Evensen, loving wife Carol Evensen and daughter Dawn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Thomas of the Apostles Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI. Visitation following COVID 19 requirements of social distancing and wearing of facemasks will on Friday April 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home/Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton IL and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of mass at St. Thomas Church. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Memorials in Warren's name may be made to the American Heart Association.