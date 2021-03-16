July 19, 1961 - March 11, 2021
Clinton, WI - Wanda Marie Hunt age 59, of Clinton, died Thursday March 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends. Wanda was born July 19, 1961 in Beloit to the late Donald L. and Loretta Jean (Rulestead) Gardiner. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and attained a Welding Degree from Blackhawk Tech. Wanda met Eugene "Alvin" Hunt at work and they were married on February 14, 1997. She worked as a Welder, Donut maker for Clinton Foods but was most proud of the years she spent as a caregiver. Wanda is remembered as Free Spirit, die hard Packer fan, a collector of ceramic cows and a lover of all things Purple. She loved camping "up on the hill" and trout fishing in the "crick" in Richland Center. Wanda embraced the nickname "Wicked Wanda" wholeheartedly and adored spending time with her 11 grand children.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 24 years, Eugene; Daughters Nicole Petitt, Elizabeth Kavani-Far and Carolyn Hunt; Grand children Alexander (presently serving in the Navy), Aryssa, Ashlyn, Kamran, Arayeh, Ava, Farrah, Caleb, Gabe, Madison, Syndney and Michael. She is also survived by siblings Connie Gardiner, Charles (Kathleen) Gardiner, Vicki King, Gail (Darin) Wilson and a much anticipated, soon to arrive great grandson. Wanda is also survived by good friend Denise Everson and her children Patrick, Ryan (godson), Trenton, good friends Roxanne and Raymond and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother in law, Rick King.
Wanda's Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Friday at the Funeral Home from 11:00 am. until the time of service. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
