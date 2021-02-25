May 19, 1958 - February 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Wanda Jean (House) Brown, 62, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Wanda was born on May 19, 1958 in Limestone, Maine, the daughter of David Orse and Bonnie Jean (McAlister) House. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1976 and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services from Upper Iowa University in 2013.
Wanda married Anthony Girard Brown on November 18, 1989, in Beloit. For the past seven years, she was employed at the Veterans Administration through Dextera Corporation as a Data Entry/Auditor. Wanda had previously been employed for a year at Axium Corporation, ten years at Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and fifteen years with the Wisconsin Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Wanda was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit where she served as a nurse, sang in the choir, and was active in bible study. Wanda will fondly be remembered for her sense of humor and genuinely being a fun person to be around. She wore flip-flops practically 365 days a year, was known to cut the sleeves and neckline off of every one of her t-shirts, and constantly taking pictures of the sky and clouds. Wanda loved dancing, texting, and would do anything for anyone. Most of all, she was a loving and caring; daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Wanda is survived by her mother, Bonnie Reneau; husband, Anthony Brown; daughter, Nikia Morton, and Tiffany Morton; granddaughter, Jaida Kroning; grand-dog, Blaze; sisters, Crystal Davis, and Jeri (David) Williams; brothers, Dannie House, and Davanis House; aunts, Irma Bradford, Marvalene McAlister, Cannis Haynes, and Mildred Robinson; uncle, Dannie House Sr; brother-in-law, Willie Brown; goddaughter, Special Davidson; special friends, Regina (Scott) Davidson, Haniyyah Best, and Trinae Owens; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David House; nephew, Christopher House; grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit with Reverend Orienthal J. Newburn, Sr. officiating followed by a committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.hansengravitt.com.