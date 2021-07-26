Walter "Walt" Wiedmer

March 5, 1931 - July 23, 2021
Clinton, WI - Walter Wiedmer, age 90, of Clinton, WI, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. He was born on March 5, 1931 to the late Fred Sr. and Lena (Gerber) Wiedmer. Walt married Joan Hawver on July 30, 1949 in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2014. Walt worked for the Rock Co. Highway Dept. for 45 years, retiring in 1996. He then started his "Junking" business which continued for 25 years until his 90th birthday. Walt was active in the Shopiere Days at the tractor pull. He enjoyed preparing the track but occasionally pulled a tractor in the "farm class".
He is survived by his daughters, Valerie (Allan) Hahn and Diana Bach; his son, James Wiedmer; thirteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren; his twin sister, Wilma Bostok and his brother, Robert Wiedmer of Beloit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joan, his son Dennis, his daughter, Denise and his siblings, Werner, Ernest, Margaret, Wilbert and Fred.
Walt's Public Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday July 30, 2021 in the SHOPIERE CEMETERY. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wiedmer Family on our website.
