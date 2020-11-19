Walter R. "Dick" Petersen

February 10, 1929 - November 18, 2020
South Beloit, IL - Walter Richard (Dick) Petersen went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born to Walter and Nancy Petersen in Warren, Wisconsin on February 10, 1929. He served his country in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Barbara Hicks on November 28, 1953 in Beloit, Wisconsin; it was a loving marriage for 67 years.
He provided for his family by being a Teamster truck driver until his retirement in 1986. Dick was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved his camping trips. His biggest joy was his family and his mission trips to many countries abroad, helping build churches and schools. Dick was a faithful servant to the Lord while attending the Riverside Assembly of God Church.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his children, Richard (Deb), Michael (Helen), Joy Ontjes (Randy), Steve (Dolores) and Marsha Gentry (John); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, John and sisters, Arlene Bennett and Glenna Jo Petersen and several nieces and nephews. Dick is predeceased by his parents, brother, Harry, daughter, Lori Davis and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverside Assembly of God, 4242 West Riverside Boulevard, Rockford with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477