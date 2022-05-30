Wallace A. Hanson

August 16, 1924 - May 4, 2021
Rockford, IL - Wallace A. (Wally) Hanson, 96, passed away at Wesley Willows in Rockford on May 4, 2021. Born on August 16, 1924 in Hortonville, WI to Wallie and Ceil (Lochschmidt) Hanson, he graduated from Hortonville High School in 1942, then served 42 months in the US Army Signal Corps. He saw foreign duty in the China-Burma-India theater, where he was assigned as a radio operator to the US military mission in Yenan, China - the wartime capital of Mao Tse-tung. His story of 'Wisconsin farm-boy meets world-historical figure' has been memorialized in oral history recordings as well as the local press.
After the war, he attended Murray State University where he earned two degrees and most notably met the love of his life, Martha Sue Cunningham. Married in 1948, Wally and Sue enjoyed 68 years of marriage until Sue's death in 2016. Wally's career in education spanned 30 years. He began as classroom teacher and coach in the central Illinois school districts of Sidell and Westville. In 1961, the family (now including two young sons, Mark and Greg) moved to Roscoe where Wally served as Superintendent until 1980. During his tenure the district prospered, adding two schools. He then pursued a short but rewarding career as director and officer for the 1st Bank of Roscoe, enjoying another retirement party after a 10-year stint.
Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. As a senior he recorded an ace on Macktown's 17th. He particularly enjoyed visiting with family and friends and being of service to others. He was a charter member of the Roscoe Lions Club, a lifetime member of the Roscoe VFW Post, a 30-year member of the Rockton American Legion and a 60-year member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church.
As part of the Greatest Generation, Wally faithfully served his country and community; he was devoted to wife, family, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Sue and his son, Gregory; infant grandchildren Marisa and Michael; brothers Wesley and Harold; and sister Phyliss.
He is survived by his son Mark (Karen), of Richmond Texas; his grandchildren, Matthew (Lori) of Temple, TX; Caroline of Fulshear, TX; great grandchildren, Luke, Carli and John-Paul (due in July) of Temple, TX; brother Norman (Dub) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; sister Audrey Elkins of Port Neches, TX; sister-in-law Mary Ann Hanson of Appleton, WI as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church. Visitation from 10 - 11; memorial service at 11 - 12; internment at the Roscoe Cemetery with a luncheon to follow.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Roscoe United Methodist Church or the Roscoe Lions Club. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.