October 6, 1924 - January 29, 2023 Clinton, WI - Viva Staley Moe, age 98, of Clinton, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with her family at her side. She was born in Evansville (Union Township), WI on October 6, 1924; the daughter of Elihu and Hilda (Teale) Staley. Viva was married to Clarence Moe on February 3, 1942 in Orfordville. They lived and farmed in the Brodhead area for 25 years before moving to Janesville in 1967. She was employed at Norwood Mills, retiring in 1990. Viva and Clarence were former members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead before moving to Janesville and becoming members at St. John Lutheran Church.
Viva is survived by her children, Barbara (Roger) Bill and Ronald (Roberta) Moe; sister in-law, Carole Moe; 4 grandchildren: Rich, Jamie, and Michael Mauerman and Rob Moe; 2 step grandchildren, Danyella and Devan Ortiz; 8 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; 2 great great great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Moe; grandson, Ronnie Jr.; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Viva's family would like to thank the staff members with Mercy Hospice for all of their excellent support and care.
