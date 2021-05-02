Virginia R. "Ginny" Long

April 15, 1943 - April 28, 2021
Beloit, WI - Virginia "Ginny" R. Long, 78, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 15, 1943 in Orfordville, WI., the daughter of Drexel and Florence (Simonson) Norman. Ginny was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate.
Ginny was formerly employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital, DM Manufacturing and Fairbanks Morse. She loved keeping up with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ginny always knew how to have a good time. She enjoyed her dark chocolate, wine, crossword puzzles and card games with family. Ginny was known for being glamorous and a fashionista. She enjoyed doing volunteer work, going out to eat, loved her animals and watching old movies.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Kangas, Sue Mulno and Tina (Ricky) Day; grandchildren, Adam (Natasha Normad) Horton, Andrew (Robin) Horton, Ryan Day, Eric (Misty) LaVigne, Alizabeth (Ryan) Akkerman and Megan (Sean) Hitt; seven great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Norman and Gretta Norman; brother-in-law, Bill Larson; her beloved dog, Bopsy; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant sister, Geraldine; brothers, Richard and Victor; sisters, Yvonne (Tom) Judy and Sandra Larson; sons-in-law, Roger Mulno and Derek Kangas.
A funeral service for Ginny will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service, Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
