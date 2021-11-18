Virginia (Miller) "Jeanne" Burke

Ellijay, GA - Virginia "Jeanne" Grace Burke, 85 of Ellijay, GA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 10, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1936 in Ruthford, PA to the late Walter E. Miller and Pauline (Dollak) Miller. Virginia married John "Jack" Burke on July 24, 1954. In 1968, they moved to South Beloit, IL where they resided for many years. They raised 6 children, and loved spending time with their many grandchildren. Virginia sang beautifully and played rhythm guitar. She once turned down an opportunity to make a record in Nashville. In the 60's, "Jack and Jeanne" made appearances on some television programs and local radio stations. In the 70's, they performed in many of the local nightspots in town and for church, wedding receptions and numerous family gatherings and reunions throughout their married years. Virginia was also a gifted writer, and wrote a handful of spiritual songs which she played and sang on her guitar. Virginia loved to walk and ride bike for many miles. She was great with words and enjoyed crossword puzzles, and often beat her children and grandchildren at Scrabble and Upwords. Virginia had a huge heart and was a loving friend. She helped to care for many of her elderly friends that lived in her apartment building for over the span of 17 years. The last four years of her life were spent down south, living with her daughter's family. There she enjoyed playing board games, walks, singing karaoke, thrifting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Rita) Burke of Wisconsin, John (Mary) Burke of Wisconsin, Darlene (Thoai) Nguyen of California, Kathleen (Wayne) Vance of Wisconsin, Terri Burke of Ohio, Melanie (Robert) Brewster of Georgia; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Edward, Richard, David and Harry Miller; sisters: Violet Barr, Myrtle Makins, Ruth Armold and Pearl Litzinger; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John F. Burke; infant son, Mark Burke; stepmother, Rose (Dollak) Miller; brothers: Walter, James, Clifford, and Herman Miller; sisters, Lillian Benton and Marion Latva; and grandson, John Travis Burke.
Virginia will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in So. Beloit, IL. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
