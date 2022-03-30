Virginia Lang

Beloit, WI - Virginia M. Lang, 87, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in her home.
She was born on June 11, 1934 in Skiatook, OK, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Stelter) Humphrey. Virginia married Edgar "Frank" Lang on December 18, 1954 in Princeton, WI. He predeceased her on September 12, 1988.
Virginia was formerly employed by Woolworths and was famous for making the Woolworth cheesecake at home. She enjoyed reading, going up to the family cottage, and fishing.
Survivors include her children, Debra Lang, Linda (William) Maze, and Dea (Jim) Wood; grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Wood, Megan (Juan) Lang, and Will Maze; great grandchildren, Jazzlyn, Rosalia, Mariana, Jesus, Trino, and Jayse; siblings, Judy (Chuck) Christman; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, George and Joan.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the Wachholz & Sons Funeral Home, 303 Harvard St., Princeton, WI. Burial will be in Princeton City Cemetery, Princeton, WI.