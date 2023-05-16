Virginia L (Guif) "Ginny" Utesch

Of Walworth, formerly of Sharon was born July 24, 1935 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Earl John and Laura Elvira (Dalrymple) Guif. She passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.
Virginia's biggest joy in life were her grandkids. Virginia was always present and available for her family making any problem better with her signature chocolate chip cookies. Virginia loved her church and volunteered as much as possible. She also spent many hours volunteering at Franciscan Villa, in the activities department. In her spare time Virginia was a voracious reader and avid watcher of sports, never missing a Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, or Bears game. Virginia's greatest time of the year was Christmas, with rumor having it that she was one of Santa's top elves.
Virginia is survived by her children Patti Utesch, Craig (Brenda) Utesch, and John (Tami) Utesch; grandchildren Elizabeth, Zachary, William, and Erin; sisters Marilyn Lowry, Barb (Joe) Zondlo and Sherry Jimieson; brothers Stan (Carol) Guif, and Darwin (June) Clark; sister-in-law Cheryl Stephan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlan L. Utesch, whom she married on June 4, 1955 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan; her parents; sister Janet (Hank) Schilke; brothers Ed Stephan; brothers-in-law Ray Lowry and John Jimieson; nephews Mark Schilke and Josh Yates; niece Lori Guif.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Triune Lutheran Church, N1584 County Route K, Sharon, 53585 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Triune Lutheran Church.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171