Virginia Ingram

May 24, 1930 - September 28, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Virginia Carmela Ingram, 92, died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the home she built with her husband.
She was the third of four children, born to Andrew and Josephine (Lombardo) Mandera on May 24, 1930, in Beloit, WI. Growing up in an Italian-American family, Christmas always included making traditional Italian cuisine and baking an abundance of Italian Christmas cookies with her beloved sister.
She attended South Beloit High School, graduating in 1948. It was there that she met her husband of 69 years, Alan Ingram. They were married on January 27, 1951, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI. Virginia and Al raised three children, Cynthia, Rodney, and Malissa, all of whom she was extremely proud.
Virginia's taste in music ran the gamut from Sinatra to Pitbull. As for singing, she admittedly couldn't carry a tune, however, that did not stop her from trying. She loved scrolling through Instagram on her iPad, keeping up with fashion and pop culture. Her favorite pastime was an occasional trip to the casino. When that became difficult, she settled for the next best thing, a stack of scratch-offs.
Virginia, known as "Nani" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was a great listener with a compassionate heart, a quiet but incredibly strong woman, the foundation of the family.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Cynthia Lidbury of Rockford, IL, Rodney Ingram of Black Creek, WI, and Malissa (Kenneth) Self of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren, Joseph (Leah) Lidbury of Appleton, WI, Katherine (Steven) Mumm of Fort Atkinson, WI, Nicholas (Megan) Self of Rockford, IL, Danner Self of Roscoe, IL; and four beloved great grandchildren, Brooke, Edward, Bailey and Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings, infant sister, Josephine Kramer, and Frank Mandera.
A Memorial Service for Virginia will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating.
Memorials on Virginia's behalf may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and mailed to the funeral home.