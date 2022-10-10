Virginia Ingram

May 24, 1930 - September 28, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Virginia Carmela Ingram, 92, died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the home she built with her husband.

She was the third of four children, born to Andrew and Josephine (Lombardo) Mandera on May 24, 1930, in Beloit, WI. Growing up in an Italian-American family, Christmas always included making traditional Italian cuisine and baking an abundance of Italian Christmas cookies with her beloved sister.

