November 8, 1923 - September 12, 2023 Beloit, WI - Virginia Herron, 99, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Beloit Health & Rehabilitation (The Bay at Beloit). She was born on November 8, 1923 in Grand Rapids, MI, the daughter of Elmo and Grace (Worthen) Ledley. Virginia was a 1941 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend, IN. She married Robert Herron on June 24, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX and he predeceased her in October of 2004. Virginia was employed as a secretary in the Beloit College registrar's office for 25 years. As a child she was a member of the Methodist Church in Indiana and most recently the First Presbyterian Church in Beloit. During her high school years, she was a member of the "PIX" as a majorette, a member of the Glee Club, Vice President of Table Tennis Club, and a reporter for the school newspaper. Virginia was a member of the Beloit County Club, the Maple Crest Country Club in Goshen, IN, the Rainbow Girls, and then the Order of the Eastern Star. She also volunteered at the Goshen Hospital, was a Brownie Troop Leader, and a Den Mother. Virginia was an avid golf and bridge player and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and knitting. Survivors include her daughter, Judy Karstaedt; son, Bruce Herron; grandchildren, Christopher (Anna) Karstaedt, Mindy Tracy, Ethan Karstaedt, Scott (Charity) Herron, and Ryan Herron; great grandchildren, Kyle Karstaedt, Colin Tracy, Easton Tracy, Brandon Karstaedt, Aaliyah Karstaedt, Fayth Rudolph, Eli Rudolph, Dominic Herron, and Zander Herron; nieces and nephews, Janet Herron, Steven Herron, Robynn Eppley, Thomas Wire, Barbara Jane Brown, Jill Garberick, and Benjamin Ledley. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Lemoyne Ledley and Elmo Ledley Jr.; great grandson, Logan Karstaedt; nephew, Philip Wire; niece, Jackie Kahmann. A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
