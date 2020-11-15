Virginia A. Mabie

December 2, 1931 - November 7, 2020
Lake Dallas, TX - Virginia Ann Mabie, 88, of Lake Dallas, TX, and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in her home.
She was born December 2, 1931 in Alma Center, WI, the daughter of Leo and Anna (Sichler) Gilles. Virginia married Robert Mabie October 25, 1952 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Alma Center, WI. He predeceased her on December 9, 2000.
Her working years in Beloit were at Freeman shoe, where she was a data processor. She was always involved with her children's activities beginning at Brother Dutton School, as a Den Mother, Brownie Leader, and in later years, she was in charge of arranging the Beloit Memorial High School Football banquets. Virginia loved bowling, playing cards, and planning family events. Before moving to Texas, she could always be found volunteering her time at St. Vincent De Paul.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Rayette) Mabie of Lake Dallas, TX, Lisa Mabie in The Colony, TX, and Matthew Mabie of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Micah Mabie and Nolan Mabie; great grandchildren, Micah Mabie and Diem Mabie; and brother, George Gilles.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Dorothy Schnur, Mildred Olson, Joseph Gilles, Howard Gilles, Eunice Sieler, John Gilles, Winnie Zembrowski and Richard Gilles.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the church. Entombment will be on at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Floral Lawn Mausoleum, South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice or the Beloit Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit.