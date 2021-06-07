Violet M. "Vi" Roberts

September 9, 1942 - June 5, 2021
Clinton, WI - Violet M. Tiffany Roberts age 78, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born September 9, 1942 to the late Clarence and Marie (Brown) Tiffany in Elkhorn, WI. Vi graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1962. She married Thomas J. Roberts, Sr. on January 5, 1963 in Clinton. Vi was a terrific homemaker and cherished raising her six children. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her "Heart of Gold".
She is survived by her husband, her Tom Roberts; her five children, Tom Roberts, Jr., Barbara Ward, Kathy Saunders, Nancy (Chris) Allen and David Roberts; her daughter in law, Michele Roberts; fifteen grandchildren; eleven and a half great grandchildren; her brother, Larry Tiffany; her two sisters, Rosie Klitzke and Beatrice Mitchell and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeffrey Roberts, her grandson, Justin Lee Warner, two brother s and two sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital for the care they gave Vi.
Vi's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road Clinton. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Mt. Philip Cemetery. A memorial fund is being established in her memory. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
