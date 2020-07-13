January 21, 1922 - July 9, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Vincenza "Virginia" Laudicina, 98, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, July 9, 2020 in Autumn Lake Health Care. She was born on January 21, 1922 in Sicily, Italy, the daughter of Filippo and Antonietta (Micciche) Gullotti. Vincenza married Giuseppe "Joseph" Laudicina on December 10, 1960 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 18, 2004. Vincenza was employed by Geri's Restaurant for 22 years and then by Anna Maria's for several years. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Survivors include her many nieces and nephews in Sicily and Italy to include Marianantonietta Ortego of Palermo, Sicily. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Social distancing and face mask are required. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
