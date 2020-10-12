April 12, 1930 - October 11, 2020
Beloit, WI - Vilas C. Adams, 90, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in his home at Beloit Senior Living.
He was born April 12, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clarence and Alvina (Nelson) Adams. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High school, served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired from Fairbanks Morse in 1996. Vilas married JoAnn Worthing, January 16, 1955 in Beloit. She predeceased him on November 14, 1999.
He loved spending time with his family and fishing whenever he could. In 2012 he felt privileged to have taken the Vets Roll tour with his brother Wayne. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beloit and the Quarter Century Club.
Survivors include his daughters, Lynn (Jesse) Hernandez, Dawn (Zeke) Ellis, Kerri (Bryan) Carroll; son John (Kathy) Adams; Brother, Keith (LaVerne) Adams; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Jeremy) Badger, Kristina (Gerry) Hirst, Rebecca (Miles) Hernandez, Danny (Stephanie) Hernandez, Sean (Andrea) Adams, Michelle (Mike) Radtke, Amy (Josh) Byers, Arielle (Steve) Nelson and Holly (John) Gessner; 19 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; wife JoAnn; brothers, Wayne, Arden and David; special friend Velma King; nieces, Shirlene (Adams) Hale and Cyndy (Adams) Smith; and four-legged buddy, Duffy.
We would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living and Beloit Regional Hospice for their kind, compassionate care.
There will be a graveside ceremony for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Vets Roll organization or Beloit Regional Hospice.
