Victor Viron Keister

October 17, 1926 - March 10, 2023 Victor "Vic" Viron Keister was born October 17, 1926, in Beloit, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and married Joyce (Stone) on May 15, 1948. Vic earned his Master Plumber license and was employed by Osbourne Plumbing and Heating as Supervisor for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 75 years.
Vic was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. He will be remembered and cherished as a kind, fun-loving man with a quick wit and always ready to help family and friends. He enjoyed playing games/sports at family gatherings and attending family member's special events. He and Joyce appreciated the serene beauty, fishing opportunities, and shared "good times" with family at their Devil's Lake property in Webster, Wisconsin.
He is preceded by his cherished sons-in-law Larry Kiefert and Bill Dement, brother Kenneth Keister, and sisters Ruthella Gussarson, Vivian Diderich Gatrel, and Doris Jean Scott.
Vic is survived by his wife, Joyce Keister, children Pamela (Paul) Wiese, Lynne (Michael) Lutterman, David Keister, and Michael (Kim) Keister, grandchildren Kevin (Chris) Kiefert, Belinda Tinkler/Chris Rankin, Bradley (Bekah) Dement, great grandchildren Alex Keifert, Brie Kiefert, Breanna Dement/Isaiah Rodriquez, Brock Tinkler, Lilliana Dement, and Kayleigh Dement, nephew Larry (Mary) Diderich, and niece Judy (John) Arneson.
A celebration of his life will occur at a later date in Beloit, Wisconsin.
