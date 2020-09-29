Vernon Vance

May 20, 1942 - September 23, 2020
Beloit, WI- Vernon Virgil Vance 78 of Beloit, Wisconsin departed this earthly life September 23, 2020. Vernon was born May 20, 1942 in Beloit Wisconsin, the son of Albert Vance and Irene (Davenport) Vance. Vernon graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, he was the jack of all trades, he loved the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Fishing, and most of all his Grandkids. Vernon leaves to cherish his memory : His Beautiful and loving wife, Patricia D (Riley) Vance: three sons, Ed(Angie) Vance: of Texas, Wayne (Kathie) Vance, Tim (Diana Kutzke) Vance: all of Beloit WI, Brother, Raymond (Barbara) Vance of Beloit WI, Grandchildren: Justin (Samantha) Vance, Cassie Vance,Jennifer Vance, Heather Vance, Kirk (Sam) Vance, Corey Kramer Several Great-Grand Children. A Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, 1650 Huebbe Parkway, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.fosterfuneralhomes.com