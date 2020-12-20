Verneal "Vicki" E. Magner

July 1, 1922 - December 17, 2020
Beloit, WI - Verneal E. (Vicky) Magner, 98, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Beloit Senior Living.
She was born July 1, 1922 in Plum City, WI, the daughter of Peter and Caroline (Kannel) Klein. Vicky married Hubert Magner on May 12, 1945 at St. Jude Catholic Church. He predeceased her on April 8, 1980.
Vicky was a member of the V.F.W Post #2306 Ladies Auxiliary for over 60 years. She was a true blue Chicago Cubs fan and followed their games whether they were winning or losing. She also made many beautiful things at her ceramics class, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, but was known for her gift of making delicious cookies.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Cavallo Beloit, WI; daughter-in-law, Terri (Hisako) Magner, Salem, WI; five grandchildren, Jim Cavallo of St. Peters, MO, Kyle (April) Cavallo of Kingwood, TX, Scott Magner of Jefferson, WI, and Mindy (John) Stewart of Salem, WI; five great grandchildren, Courtney Cavallo of Wash., DC, Ashley Cavallo of Chicago, IL, Mya and Meghan Magner of Jefferson, WI, Reece, Luke and Soleil Cavallo all of Kingwood, TX; one sister, Donna Winkleman of Brooksville, FL; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Hubert; son, David Magner; grandson, Jeff Magner; sisters, Leona Hewitt and Regina Larson; brothers, Joe and Tom Klein and one brother in infancy.
A Funeral Service for Vicky's family will be held in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.