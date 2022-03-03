Verdelma Genung

Beloit, WI - Verdelma "Dell" Genung, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on March 7, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Gladys (Hess) Hanson. Dell attended Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI. She married Charles Genung on June 2, 1951 in St. Jude's Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 15, 2014.
Dell was formerly employed by Premier Care until her retirement in 1995. She was a life long member of St. Jude's Catholic church and a member of the Marian Guild.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Genung of Beloit, WI; son-in-law, Robert Krueger; grandchildren, Shanon (Shaun) Hanson, Melinda (Jason) Schindhelm, Josh (Casi) Genung, Jared (Ryanne Buchanan) Genung, Melissa Witt and Christine (Michael Joseph) Witt; great grandchildren, Shanne (Carl) Sigg, Kolby, McKade and Calton Thomas, Jasi, Kyli and Lani Genung, Tayanna and Kyaira King and Jordan, Korey and Kyle Witt; great great-grandson, Key'Mias King; and many nieces and nephews.
Dell was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Sherry Krueger; son, Charles Genung; brothers, Ralph Hanson Jr., Delbert Hanson and Robert Hanson; sister, Rosella Pea; special nieces, Kathy Daves, Gerry Kuhn, Debbie Little; and nephew, Kip Ross.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Dell will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in St. Jude's Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service on Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.