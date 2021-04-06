Velvette A. Lancaster

December 25, 1965 - April 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Velvette Ann Lancaster, 55, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, April 2, 2021 in her home.
She was born on December 25, 1965 in Darlington, WI, the daughter of James and Karen (Kloepping) Lancaster. Velvette was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Velvette was employed by Maxess in Edgerton as an assembler. She enjoyed fishing, campfires, thunderstorms, and just being outdoors. Velvette loved spending time with her friends and family, loved animals, and was a Chicago Bears fan.
Survivors include her sons, Clayton, Michael, and Brandon Trumm; step-son, David Trumm; grandchildren, Ciata, Brayden, Kayleigh, Clayton Jr., Elinor, Domanick, Caile, Gunnar, Taylor-Sue, and Steven; siblings, Jim (Gena) Lancaster, Burt Lancaster, Claudia (Jay) Frye, David Knight, Judy Williams, and George (Jan) Worts; special friends who were a big help at the end, Amanda, Christian, and Jessica.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Service for Velvette will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks are required.
