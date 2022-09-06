Shirland, IL - Vada A. Kiser, 91 of Shirland died on September 3, 2022. Born on November 1, 1930 in Kewaunee, daughter of Leslie and Gladys (Meyer) Dickerson. Upon her graduation from high school, she worked for the United States Navy. Retired from AT&T, where she worked as a telephone operator. United in marriage to Lawrence Kiser on June 10, 1968. Vada enjoyed the outdoors, and traveling around the world. She took amazing trips to Nova Scotia, the Bahamas, Alaska, Boston, MA, Hawaii, Texas, Maryland, California and Florida. She was affectionally know as "Mrs. 4th of July" by her family and friends, as it was her favorite holiday. Vada was a talented gardener. She grew beautiful flowers and delicious veggies. She enjoyed knitting, donating her handmade hats and gloves to the angel tree at church and local women's shelters. Vada was an amazing cook. Survived by her children, Esther (William) Hamm of Gaithersburg, MD, Lee (Mary) Kiser of Rockton, Kenneth (Robbie) Kiser of Shirland; step-son, Ted Kiser of Boston, MA; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (one on the way); special friend, Robert Franseen of South Beloit. Preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Tebben and Leslie Dickerson and husband Lawrence Kiser. Visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Shirland United Methodist Church, 8030 North Street, Shirland from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm. Pastor Leslie Sanford will officiate. Interment at Shirland Cemetery, Shirland. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
