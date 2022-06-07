Una O. Shultz

January 3, 1930 - June 6, 2022
Beloit, WI - Una Orline Shultz, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Unit in Janesville, WI.
She was born on January 3, 1930, in Three Rivers, MI, the daughter of Roy and Theresa (Pake) Lawrence. Her parents moved to Beloit when she was quite young and Una continued to make Beloit her home. She was a 1948 Beloit High School graduate.
Una was formerly employed by Freeman Shoes for 44 years as a stitcher until her retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church since her baptism in 1942. Una served on numerous committees, was actively involved in the adult Sunday school class - BYKOTA, American Baptist Women's group, Rachel Circle and lovingly cared for the flower beds around the church for many years. She was a member of Freeman's 20 year club and the Class of 1948 monthly social luncheons. Una had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a talented seamstress, her skills ranged from replacing broken zippers to reupholstering furniture and making matching drapes. Una travelled extensively in the states, including trips to Alaska and Hawaii. She loved being active and on the go. "Someone says go, and I'm gone." Una will be dearly missed by so many and always remembered for her generosity, kindness, gratitude, strong work ethic, love of nature and quick wit. She was fondly called "The Energizer Bunny."
Survivors include her brother, Richard Lawrence; special nephew, Jim Lawrence; lifelong friend, Lucile Smith and her family; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Una was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Luana (Shultz) Passmore; brothers, Edgar, Robert and Duane Lawrence; and sisters, Caryl Lawrence and Audrey Sullivan.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to every member of the Inpatient team at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care for the skillful and loving care of Una, always treating her with dignity, respect and kindness. You helped us see the stars though the darkness.
A Funeral Service for Una will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Three Rivers, MI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Una's name may be given to the First Baptist Church Building fund, Beloit, WI.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.