Clinton, WI - Tyler "Ty" Harrington age 20, formerly of Clinton died Thursday November 25, 2021 in St. Augustine, FL in a motor vehicle accident. He was born October 9, 2001 to Timothy and Michelle (Smith) Harrington in Beloit, WI. Ty graduated from Clinton High School, class of 2020. He was an excellent welder and fabricator. Ty excelled in football, hockey and baseball and he enjoyed showing pigs in Bradford 4H.
He is survived by his parents, Michelle (Tim) Teubert; his three sisters, Britnie (Josh) Danielson, Krystal (Heather) Culver-Teubert, Karie Harrington; his brother, Hunter Harrington; his grand parents, Marilyn (Gale) Smith and LouAnn Harrington; numerous nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Harrington, his grandfather, James Harrington and his uncle, Scott Smith.
Tyler's Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 4, 2021 at CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit with Pastor Randy Kiger officiating. Visitation will be Friday in the Beloit Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with family on our website.