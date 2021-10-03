Tyler Clark

October 22, 1975 - September 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Tyler J. Clark, 45, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous fight with brain cancer.
Tyler was born on October 22, 1975 in Beloit, WI. Tyler's parents, John and Kay (Lokken) Clark will tell you how Tyler did everything early. He talked early, learned the alphabet early, made long distance calls early, golfed, skied, swam and dove before he even went to school. He also heartbreakingly left us early.
Tyler graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1994. He graduated from UW Madison with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science, followed by working for Plexus in North Carolina. But after only a couple of years, his love for his family and Wisconsin brought him back to UW again, where he received his MBA. A 12-year career with GE Healthcare took Tyler to Madison where he and Sarah lived for nine years and then moved to the Waukesha site for the next three years until he was no longer able to work.
Tyler and Sarah had known each other since the first grade at Todd School and were friends all throughout high school. In 2005 their paths crossed again and it was truly love at first (or second) sight. They were married in 2007 and he adopted Sarah's son, Kaleb at the age of 11. Throughout their 16 years together, Tyler's health was always a concern, but it did not stop them from living. They went on to have Hendrix (11), Jaxson (9) and their daughter, Alyx (6) and truly lived their lives to the fullest with love and gratitude.
Tyler was loved by everyone. His dry, witty sense of humor or his kind gentle heart always drew people to him. He loved to play tennis, golf, bowl (he's part of the 300 club), musky fish and was an avid Dave Matthews Band fan (63 shows, but who's counting). But his best times were spent with family and dear friends at the gatherings he and Sarah would host. It was apparent to everyone that his family was his everything. No words can describe the loss that will be felt by Sarah, the children, and everyone who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Sandell; children, Kaleb Sandell-Clark, Hendrix Sandell- Clark, Jaxson Sandell-Clark and Alyx Sandell-Clark; parents, John and Kay Clark; brothers, Erik (Tina) Clark and Chris Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Diane Sandell; sisters-in-law, Rebekah (Erick) Sandell and Natalie (Brent) Sandell; brother-in-law, Aaron Sandell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for Tyler will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the funeral home.
A memorial in Tyler's name will be established at a later date.
