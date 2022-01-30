Trevor Glos

Beloit, WI - Trevor William Glos, 31, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
He was born on August 21, 1990, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, the son of Kevin Fegre and Betty (Glos) Peterson. Trevor was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate.
Trevor worked as a glazier and loved his trade. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, paintball, and water sports. Trevor was a funny guy and was known as the life of the party. He loved his family, girlfriend, and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his father, Kevin (Traci) Fegre; mother, Betty (Todd) Peterson; half-sister, Gracie Fegre; grandmothers, Yoshiko Glos and Barbara Peterson; girlfriend, Taylor Toubl; best friend, Kristine Hoff; special cousins, Ashley Hoff, Jessica Foslin, Sarah Fegre, Alisha Robb and Jason Holman; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.
Trevor was predeceased by his unborn child in heaven; grandfathers, George Glos and Melvin Fegre; and grandmother, Mae Fegre.
A Funeral Service for Trevor will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Floral Lawns Cemetery.