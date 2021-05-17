Tommie Rucker

September 16, 1941 - May 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Tommie G. Rucker, 79, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 in his home.
He was born on September 16, 1941 in Belden, MS., the son of Cunnisville and Ruby (Wilson) Rucker. Tommie graduated from Belden, MS., high school in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Floyd on August 22, 1978 in Rockford, IL., and they were together ever since.
Tommie was formerly employed as a welder, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed working on cars. Tommie was known for keeping to himself and being quiet. He was a W.B. Kennedy Lodge Number 3 member and a member of the Community Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Rucker of Beloit, WI; sons, Tony Rucker, Phalon Rucker and Kuluva Rucker; sisters, Earnestine Rucker of Grand Rapids, MI., Eddie Rucker of Grand Rapids, MI., Marquator Rucker-Morris of Thomasville, GA., and Joann (Charles) Williams of Jackson, MS.; brothers, Charles (Beverly) Rucker of Grand Rapids, MI., and James (Sondra) Rucker of Knoxville, TN.; aunt, Lola White of Miami, FL.; 23 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Tanya Rucker and Jennifer Rucker, both of Texas; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tommie was predeceased by his parents; brothers, L.C. Rucker and Joe Rucker; aunts, Betty, Mary, Sara and Ruth; uncle, Willie "Fat" Wilson.
A Funeral Service for Tommie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Pastor Robert Hearns officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the funeral home, with a Masonic Rites Service at 6:00 p.m. Social distancing and face mask are required.
The family would like to send a special thanks to: Mercy Health of Janesville, Mercy Hospice, Michael Berry Cancer Center, U.W. Madison Hospital, and the Walworth County Health Center in Lake Geneva.
