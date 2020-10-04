Todd Namminga

September 28, 2020
Beloit, WI- Todd M. Namminga, 56, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 in his home.
He was born on July 3, 1964 in Beloit, WI, the son of Melvyn and Sandy (Weeden) Namminga. Todd was a 1982 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Sue Whitney on April 19, 1986 in People's Church, Beloit, WI.
Todd had been employed by Hudapack Metal Treating. He was a member of People's Church. He was a car and gun enthusiast. Todd loved all Wisconsin sports, and was a connoisseur of all things food. His happy place was on his houseboat at the Holly Bluff Marina on the St. Johns River. Todd helped in all aspects of church plays, was very generous, creative, conquered anything he put his mind to, and you always knew where you stood with him.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Namminga; daughter, Cassidy Namminga; parents, Melvyn and Sandy Namminga; brother, Terry Namminga; niece and nephews, Kayli, Max, and Luke; bonus daughter, Shannon Kosak; mother-in-law, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service for Todd will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Phil Rice officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
