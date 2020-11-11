October 3, 1961 - November 6, 2020
Beloit, WI - Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1961 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Larry Cornellier Sr. and Carolyn Knipfer (Broome). Tina received her GED from UW-Rock County and graduated of University of Wisconsin Madison in 1995 and 1997. Tina graduated with distinction from UW Madison with her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work on May 21, 1995 and then graduated with a Masters of Science and Social Work on May 18, 1997.
Tina loved to learn and school was always a passion of hers. Tina enjoyed spending time with her daughter Janel Cornellier (34) and her grandson Thomas Cornellier (4) who she lovingly referred to as her Boos Boos.
Tina is survived by her daughter, Janel Cornellier; grandson, Thomas Cornellier; mother, Carolyn Knipfer (Broome); sisters, Nicole Cornellier Banker, Angie Cornellier, and Lori Cornellier Hormig; brothers, Kenny Cornellier, Mike Cornellier, and Larry Cornellier Jr.; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Larry Cornellier Sr.; step-father, Marv Knipfer; grandma Dawn Shiltz; and nephew, Curtis Cornellier.
A celebration of Tina's life will be held privately with family. Tina's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread on the shore of Point Pleasant, New Jersey where her daughter spent her first few years growing up. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
