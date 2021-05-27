March 13, 1970 - March 8, 2021
Los Angeles, CA - Timothy Wynn Weaver, 50, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1970, to the union of Robert Weaver, Jr. and Dorothy J. (Clark) Weaver in Beloit.
Timothy was educated in the Beloit Public School System where he attended Todd Elementary School, Aldrich Junior High and Beloit Memorial High School where he graduated in 1988 as a high honor roll student. Tim pursued his passion for acting by furthering his education on a scholarship awarded by Beloit College where he played on the football team; he graduated with a degree in theater arts. Timothy was a long-time member of Bethel A.M.E. Church and an active Sunday School participant. Timothy moved to Los Angeles, California, to enhance his opportunities of becoming an actor; he landed bit parts and walk on appearances but never gave up his dream of landing a bigger role.
Timothy is survived by two daughters, Amber Tibbetts-Weaver of Goodyear, Arizona, and Shayla Hanewold of Beloit; four grandchildren, Raylen Tibbetts-Weaver of Goodyear, AZ, Cayden, Carianna, and Caylani Hanewold all of Beloit; mother, Dorothy J. Weaver of South Beloit, IL; father, Robert H. Weaver Jr and stepmother, Elizabeth Weaver both of Grand Prairie Texas, two sisters, Lindsay Weaver of Grand Prairie, TX, and Janelle Davidson of Beloit, WI; step-sister, Leslie Payne of Madison, Wisconsin; uncles Frank Weaver, and LaMont (Jean) Weaver all of Beloit, WI, Wynn Weaver of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Daniel Clark of Rockford, Illinois; aunts, Amara Weaver of Milwaukee, WI, Dolly (Albert) Ford of Rockford, IL, Betty M. Clark, Sheila (James) Chandler, and Charlie Stewart all of Beloit, WI; niece, Atayvia Weaver of Madison, WI; nephews, Dakota Davidson of Beloit, WI, and Xavier Weaver of Grand Prairie, TX; great-nephew, Bryson Clark Davidson of South Beloit, IL; special cousins, Mieke Perez of Lexington, South Carolina, Makita Weaver of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christina Ivy of Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Weaver of Milwaukee, WI (remaining of the First Five), and Kendalynn Jackson; special friends, Cory Hatchett, John Smith, Danny Releford, Chris Clark, Dre Owens, Bridget Edwards, Terri D. Hughes, and Jennifer Hanewold; along with a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charlie S. and Leeila Clark; paternal grandparents, Robert H. and Minnie Weaver Sr; brother, Robert Charles Weaver; uncle, David Clark; and cousin, Brandon A. Clark-Roberson.
Memorial services are 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. The following link can be used to watch a livestream of the service https://studio.youtube.com/video/YOwQqqCe8TU/livestreaming
