Timothy W. Sennett

Burlington, WI - Timothy William Sennett (Tim), age 64, from Burlington, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 15th, 2022. Tim was born in Beloit, WI, on August 29th, 1957, to William and Genevieve (Koehler) Sennett. Tim spent his early years in Beloit where he attended grade school and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1976.
He worked for years in various factory positions, initially with the Beloit Corporation as a foundry man and later with several factories in the Milwaukee area.
Tim lived for the Brewers, Bucks and the Packers and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of current player stats. He was a gentle, quiet man who was loved by his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He would spend hours with them playing games and other activities. He was proud to have taught his niece Angela how to drive a car. Tim enjoyed the outdoors and his preferred mode of transportation was his bike. Tim could be seen riding his bike almost year around here in Burlington and when it got too cold he was not afraid to trudge around town on foot with no complaints about inclement weather. Tim retired in Burlington to be closer to family, he kept busy and found great joy and fulfillment in his volunteer work at Love Inc. Also, as an avid reader he truly enjoyed being the resident librarian at Riverview Manor.
Survivors include his siblings; Katie (Doug) Follensbee of Kenosha; Helen (Don) Lee of Waterford; and Andy (Holly) Sennett of Burlington. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father William Merit Sennett and mother Genevieve Elizabeth (Koehler) Sennett. As well as his beloved God Mother Marian Igl.
Tim's family would like to thank the residents of Riverview Manor for making Tim feel part of a larger family.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held in August.