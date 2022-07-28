Timothy W. Sennett

August 29, 1957 - July 15, 2022

Burlington, WI - Timothy William Sennett (Tim), age 64, from Burlington, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 15th, 2022. Tim was born in Beloit, WI, on August 29th, 1957, to William and Genevieve (Koehler) Sennett. Tim spent his early years in Beloit where he attended grade school and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1976.

