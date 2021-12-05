Beloit, WI - Timothy W. Saladino, 54, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in his home.
He was born on July 16, 1967 in Beloit, WI, the son of John and Phyllis (Pedigo) Saladino. Tim married Jodi (Dayhoff) Saladino.
Tim was employed as a driver for a construction supply company. He was a member of the Life Church in Roscoe, IL. Tim enjoyed fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, and was a faithful church attendant. He was a member of the Christian motorcycle group "Steel Witness".
Survivors include his loving wife, Jodi; mother, Phyllis Saladino; stepdaughters, Brooke and Faith; five step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren; brother, John Saladino; niece, Caitlyn (TJ) Kuhnle; nephew, Karl.
He was predeceased by his father, John Saladino; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Helen Saladino and his maternal grandparents, Tommy and Cindy Pedigo.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Promedica Hospice, especially his nurse Amy Bilskey.
A Celebration of Life for Tim will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Life Church, 5910 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.