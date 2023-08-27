Timothy L. Garetson

October 30, 1962 - August 24, 2023 Beloit, WI - Timothy Lee Garetson, 60, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in his home. He was born on October 30, 1962 in Portage, WI, son of Gary and Marilyn (Hardt) Garetson. Tim was a 1980 graduate of F. J. Turner High School and went on to the Trans American School of Broadcasting in Wausau, WI. He married Lynn Bricco on May 21, 1988 in Beloit, WI. Tim was formerly employed by WGEZ Radio, WOMT Radio as a radio announcer and most recently by Klobucar Construction. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Tim was a hard worker, enjoyed gardening, cooking, fantasy football, crossword puzzles, and loved being around his family. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lynn Garetson; children, Kimberly (Chad) Garetson, Matthew Garetson, and Adam Garetson; grandchildren, Mya, Gia, Jett, Nydia, Charley, and Harlyn; mother, Marilyn Garetson; siblings, Tom (Kimberly) Garetson, Lisa (Tom) Grover, and Amy (Darrell) Dalton; in-laws, Steve (Denise) Bricco, Sandy (Carl) Case, and Bob (Toni) Bricco; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Brock) Bauer, Megan (Jordan) Conway, Amberly Dalton, Cody (Rachel) Dalton, Liz (Ben) Dekanich, and Tori (Jarold) Teunissen. He was predeceased by his father, Gary; brother-in-law, Tim "Stoney" Dalton; grandparents, aunts and uncles. A memorial visitation of remembrance for Tim will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Garetson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.