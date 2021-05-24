August 16, 1951 - May 11, 2021St. Petersburg, FL -
May 24, 2021
Thomm Allen Buehl, 69, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his home in St. Petersburg, FL while awaiting a Kidney transplant. He was born August 16, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of Herbert and Helen (Voss) Buehl. He worked for Union Cab Company in Madison, WI retiring from there. Thomm moved to St. Petersburg two years ago, as he always wanted to live in Florida. It made the last two years special for him.
He loved spending time with Mary Schuerger and socializing with friends at the pool where he lived. Thomm enjoyed reading and would often be reading a book when his brother, David, called him.
Thomm was an avid sports fan as was his friend Mary. Being an alumnus of UW Madison and a resident of Madison for many years, he loved his Badger basketball, football and hockey. He was a lifelong Packer fan and loved the Brewers. Thomm enjoyed making the trip over to Milwaukee to watch a game with friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Della (Scott Sullivan) Buehl three grandsons, Owen, Tran and Collin Scovronski; granddaughter, Alex Sullivan; sister, Brenda (Ben) Harris of Louisville, KY; brother, David (Mary) Buehl of Leeds, NY; special friend, Mary Schuerger of St. Petersburg, FL; nephews, Ethan Harris and Seth Buehl and niece Heather (Vincent) Buehl-Nastasi; great nephew, Silas Nastasi.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, John and a sister, Cheryl.
Per Thomm’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico, his favorite place to be.