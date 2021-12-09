Thomas "Tommy" Vance

Beloit, WI - Thomas E. "Tommy" Vance, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in his home.
He was born on October 2, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Mary (Bannister) Vance. Tommy was a 1962 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Tommy married Nancy Dickson on February 4, 1966 in Rockford, IL.
Tommy was formerly employed by General Motors, retiring in 2006. He loved shopping and fashion, his Mercedes Benz, listening to jazz music and reading. Tommy liked the finer things in life. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico and New York. Tommy was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved spending time with his family, they were very important to him.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Vance of Beloit, WI; daughters, Cre (Irma) Vance of Belford, NJ and Penni (Kamau Ferguson) of Plant City, FL; son, Maurice (Casey) Vance of Trempealeau, WI; grandchildren, Terrance Vance of Janesville, Scott Reedy of Madison, WI, Trae (Molly) Vance of Madison, WI, Tierra Vance of Juneau, WI, Kyle Vance of Trempealeau, WI, Luke Vance of Trempealeau, WI, Daniel (Bianca) Burnett serving in the military and Carina McNair of New Jersey; sisters, Carol (Garry) Hendrix of Beloit, WI and Doris Luster; brother, Robert (Sue) Vance of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law, Delores Vance; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tommy was predeceased by his parents; son, Terry Vance: brothers, Curtis Harper, James Vance and John Vance; sisters, Wilene Holmes, Francis Vance and Janette Vance.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs of Beloit Health System, Beloit Regional Hospice and to the Beloit Fire Department.
A Funeral Service for Tommy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI with Pastor Orienthal Newburn officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice.