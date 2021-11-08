Beloit, WI - Thomas "Tom" Smith age 84 of Beloit died Sunday November 7, 2021 at Willowick in Beloit. He was born April 20, 1937 to the late Lyell and Margaret (Goodwin) Smith in Kenosha, WI. Tom graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School, class of 1955. He enlisted into the XVI USAC Reserve United States Army Corps Reserve in 1955 and served until his honorable discharge in 1963. Tom married Annette Brodbeck on December 22, 1956 in Kenosha, WI. She preceded him in death on December 21, 1986. He worked in Marketing & Sales for AT&T (Wisconsin Bell) retiring in 1992, and was Co-Owner & Operator of the King of Diamonds Supper Club and Softball Complex. Tom was a Wisconsin Badger Football Season Ticket holder for 51 years and was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan.
Tom was a 50+ year member of the Star Zenith Boat Club, serving two terms as Commodore from 1984-1986. He was instrumental at the Boat Club in establishing and growing the scholarship fund through his hard work and generosity. Tom also volunteered for the Snappers for many years and served on their Board of Directors. He was a member of the Beloit Evening Lions Club for 50+ years, the Beloit Jaycee's, the Krueger Haskell Men's Golf Club, and volunteered with both the Miss Beloit and Miss Wisconsin pageants committees.
He is survived by his three children, Pam (Ken) Hunter of Beloit, Jeff (Jill) Smith of Milton, WI and Scott (Michelle) Smith of South Beloit, IL; six grandchildren and his brother, Dan Smith of Kenosha, WI.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Annette, his parents, his sister and brother in law, Mary Margaret & Norm Dransfield and his sister in law, Kathleen Smith.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and the staff at Willowick.
Tom's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday November 12, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation will be Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Smith family on our website.