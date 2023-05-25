May 25, 1934 - May 20, 2023 Thomas Robert Scott, 88, of Shell Lake, WI passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born May 25, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Walter and Ruth (Higgins) Scott. Tom was raised in Beloit, WI by his grandmother, Frances Scott and his father, Walter Scott after his mother’s passing when he was an infant. He was married in Beloit, WI on August 31,1957 to Sonia Alice Meyers, where they would then raise their family. During their time there, Tom spent 40 years working as an Engineer with Beloit Corporation. A proud Army veteran, Tom enjoyed sailing, traveling the world, lake activities, dancing and music of all kinds, biking and camping, gathering with friends and Romeos, politics and cards (especially Bridge!). He enjoyed doing watercolors and stained-glass artwork. Tom was friends with everyone, and no one stayed a stranger for long. He is survived by his loving wife, of 66 years, Sonia Scott; children, Bradly (Shannon) Scott; Julie (Jim) Belden; Stephen (Wendy) Scott and son-in-law, Brian Janz; grandchildren, Brianna (Abe), Cameron (Kira), Addison (Kalyn), Sam, Ben, Logan, Madison, Nathan and Elliott; great-grandchildren, Franky, Sammy, Lucy, Brooks + one on the way. He is also survived by his beloved AFS daughters, Wendy from Australia, Deniz from Turkey, Heidi from Germany and Midori from Japan. Tom is preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Janz; great-grandson, Archer; parents, Walter and Ruth Scott; brother, Walter Scott Jr.; and grandma, Frances Scott. Service details to follow. Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.