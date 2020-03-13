October 10, 1932 - March 11, 2020
Orfordville, WI -- Thomas Richard Potter, age 87, of Orfordville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton, WI. He was born in Rock County, WI, October 10, 1932, the son of Nathan and Amanda (Carlson) Potter. He married Marlene Millard in Plymouth Church on August 2, 1952. Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954. He worked self employed as a welder. He enjoyed gardening and loved to travel, including Florida and Alaska.
He is survived by two daughters: Joan (Bob) Cash, of Evansville and Peggy (Brian) Lehman, of Janesville; three grandchildren: Celeste Townsend, of Savannah, IL, Angelica (Mickey) Ernst, of Fond du lac, and Breeanna Lehman, of Oshkosh; four great-grandchildren: Josey, Aiden, Gavin and Oriana; sister, Eileen Draves, of Orfordville; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Potter, of Rockford, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene in 1995; son, Dennis; and brother, Kenneth.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery.
