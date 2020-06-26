March 10, 1949 - June 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Thomas Pulliam, Jr., 71, of Beloit, Wisconsin, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home in Beloit. Thomas was born on March 10, 1949 in Sunflower, Mississippi, the son of Thomas and Jessie (Townsend) Pulliam, Sr. Shortly after his birth the family moved from Sunflower to South Bend. Thomas was previously married to Evangeline Neeley on December 8, 1982. He was employed as a machinist for many years at Federal Mogul Corporation in South Bend, having to retire due to his health. After moving to Beloit to be closer to his family in 2015, Thomas was employed for the past five years at Pulliam Alternative Services. Thomas enjoyed fishing, and sports in general, but especially basketball. Most of all he loved his family.
Thomas is survived by his children: Thomas Tyrone Riley of Minneapolis, MN; Marie (Steve) Kennedy-Reed of South Bend, IN; Creesalene Young, and Gailanette (Antyne Grady) Wylie both of Louisville, KY; JoAnn Harper of South Bend, IN; and Jo'Casta Neely, and Dr. Jo'Netta Neeley both of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Jeremy (Jaquitta) Lee of South Bend, IN, Thomas Tyrone Manning, and Breauanna Harris both of Minneapolis, MN, Patrick Lawson, Jr, and Pe'lerre Lawson both of Louisville, KY, Brandon Johnson, Brian Harper, and Jasmine Lawson all of South Bend, IN; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Grundy of Roanoke, IN, Essie Toles of Beloit, WI, Olibisi (Edger) Tucker of Las Vegas, NV, Jo Ann Pulliam of Mishawaka, IN, Denise Griffin of Anchorage, AK, Patricia (Cecil) Pulliam-Bell of Louisville, KY, and Ollie Applewhite of Chicago, IL; brothers: Willie Pulliam, and LaMar Pulliam both of Beloit, WI, Michael (Bonita) Pulliam of Louisville, KY, and Carlton Pulliam of Beloit, WI; along with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ronald Pulliam, Ervin Pulliam, Charles Pulliam, and James Pulliam; nephews, Chris Pulliam, and Taren Cook; sister-in-law, Mary Pulliam; brothers-in-law, Phillip Grundy, George Griffin, and Noel Applewhite.
A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Family and friends are able to independently view the remains from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Those who are unable to attend the celebration of life for Thomas may watch the service by clicking on a link found in his obituary located at www.hansengravitt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.