July 2, 1949 - November 15, 2022 Thomas O. Meyers, age 73, of Appleton, passed away on November 15, 2022. Tom was born on July 2, 1949 to the late Robert and Gayle (Grovesteen) Meyers in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1967. After graduation he attended UW Platteville in Wisconsin. Tom was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beloit where he was a member for over 50 years. On July 13, 1985 he married the former Brenda Truog. Tom is a current member of Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Appleton. Tom spent many years in service of the Lord Jesus Christ and put his faith in the truth of the Word.
Tom was a Cost Estimator for the Paper Industry. He was employed with Beloit Corporation for over 20 years. In 2000, he moved to Appleton where he joined Voith Paper, retiring in 2019. Tom loved sports and playing golf with his brothers-in-law. He coached golf and basketball. He loved reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and cross-stitch. He especially enjoyed his “Weekly Trivia Night”.
Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, Brenda, 2 sons: David (Jill) Meyers of Milwaukee and Matthew Meyers of Appleton. He was dearly loved by his extended family, including cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral services for Tom will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 930 E. Florida Avenue in Appleton with Rev Tim Priewe officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center and the INU/ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.
Tom is now safe with his Savior in heaven. Blessed are those who die in the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.